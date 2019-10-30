Farm-ous Beef Lasagna is from Beef It’s What’s for Dinner.
Makes 8 servings.
Total cook time: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef (93 percent lean or leaner).
- jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce.
- 4 cups shredded Italian blend cheese.
- 3 cups reduced-fat dairy cottage cheese, divided.
- 12 cooked lasagna noodles.
- Chopped fresh basil leaves (optional).
Preparation
1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 12 to 15 minutes, breaking into 1/2 inch crumbles. Add pasta sauce; stir until combined. Set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 350’F. Spread 1 cup beef mixture over bottom of 9x13x 2-inch glass baking dish. Top with three lasagna noodles, 1- 1/2 cups beef mixture, 1 cup cottage cheese and 1 cup shredded cheese. Repeat layers of noodles, beef mixture, cottage cheese and shredded cheese. Top with remaining three noodles, remaining beef mixture and remaining shredded cheese.
3. Bake uncovered in 350’F oven 45 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and cheese is golden brown. Top with basil, as desired. Rest for 10 minutes before serving.