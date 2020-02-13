Cattle Corner: Firecracker Burgers

Firecracker Burgers with Cooling Lime Sauce is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1- 1/2 pounds ground beef chuck
- 4 sesame seed sandwich rolls, split, toasted
- 1 cup watercress or mixed spring greens
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 teaspoons grated lime peel
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Preparation
1. Combine ground beef and seasoning ingredients in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4 inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium heat.
Grill uncovered, 13 to 15 minutes to medium (160’F) doneness, until not pink in center and juices show no pink color, turning occasionally.
2. Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients in small bowl; set aside.
3. Spread sauce on cut sides of rolls. Place a burger on bottom half of each roll; top evenly with watercress or salad greens. Close sandwiches.