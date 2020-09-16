Cattle Corner: Grilled Beef Chimichangas

Grilled Beef Chimichangas is from The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.
Makes 6 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes.
Ingredients
ν 1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
ν 1 package (1.25 ounces) taco seasoning mix
ν 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
ν 1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chilies, undrained
ν 1/3 cup coarsely chopped, unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
ν 1/3 cup chopped roasted red bell peppers
ν 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
ν 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
ν 6 tortillas (10 inch diameter), warmed
Preparation
1. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half and then crosswise into 1/8 inch thick strips. Place beef and taco seasoning mix in large bowl; toss to coat beef.
2. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
3. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon of oil and beef. Return beef to skillet. Stir in chilies, peanuts, bell peppers and cilantro.
4. Spoon heaping 2 tablespoons cheese into center of each warmed tortilla.
5. Top with about 3/4 cup beef mixture; fold bottom edge up over filling, fold in sides to close; secure with toothpicks. Repeat with remaining chimichangas.
6. Spray outside of chimichangas with nonstick cooking spray. Place chimichangas on grid over medium, ash covered coals; grill chimichangas, uncovered 3 to 5 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes, or until lightly toasted and filling is heated through. Or Chimichangas can also be baked on baking sheet in 350’F oven 15 -18 minutes, or until heated through.