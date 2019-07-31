Grilled Beef Tri-Tip Salad with Balsamic Dressing, from California Beef Council’s Tri-Tip California’s Cut.
Makes eight servings.
Preparation and cooking is 50 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 beef tri-tip roast (1 1/2 to 2 pounds).
Marinade and dressing
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette.
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard.
- 1 tablespoon honey.
Salad
- 6 cups arugula leaves.
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved.
- 1/2 cup cooked sweet corn, chilled.
- 1/4 cup diced red onion.
- 1/2 cup reduced -fat feta cheese crumbles.
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Preparation
1. Combine vinaigrette and mustard ingredients in small bowl. Place beef tri tip roast and 1/2 cup marinade in food safe plastic bag; turn roast to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours. Stir in honey to remaining 1/4 cup marinade. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
2. Remove roast from marinade; discard marinade. Pat dry with paper towel. Prepare gas grill for indirect cooking by lighting two-thirds to one-half your grill, leaving remainder off. When grill is hot (10 to 15 minutes), place roast directly above flames. Cover and sear all sides of roast, approximately 8 minutes each. Move roast to unlit area on grid. Cover and cook 14 to 16 minutes until medium rare (135ºF) to medium (150ºF) doneness, turning occasionally. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 5ºF to 10ºF to reach 145ºF for medium rare; 160ºF for medium.)
3. Combine arugula, tomatoes, corn, onions and feta in large bowl; toss gently. Place on large platter. Carve roast against the grain into 1/4 inch slices; season with salt as desired. Top salad with steak. Drizzle with reserved dressing and pepper, as desired.