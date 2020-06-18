Cattle Corner: Grilled T-Bone with Tequila-Chipotle Butter Sauce

Grilled T-Bone with Tequila-Chipotle Butter Sauce from The Nolan Ryan Beef & Barbecue Cookbook.
Serves 9.
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus one day to chill the chile butter.
Cooking time: 10 to 14 minutes.
Ingredients
ν 8 T-bone steaks, 1 inch thick
ν 8 cup (1/2 pound) unsalted butter, at room temperature
ν 1/4 cup fresh cilantro (leaves only)
ν 1 banana pepper, seeded
ν 1 tablespoons chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
ν 2 tablespoons silver tequila
ν 1 tablespoon brown sugar
ν 1 large yellow onion, cut in half
ν 1/4 cup olive oil
ν 2 tablespoons kosher salt
ν 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
Preparation
1. Place the butter, cilantro, banana pepper, chipotles and adobo, tequila, and brown sugar in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth.
2. Place a sheet of plastic wrap on a work surface. Spoon the chile butter down the center of the plastic wrap. Roll the plastic around chile butter into a log about 8 inches long. Twist the ends to seal and refrigerate over night.
3. Preheat the grill to medium-high and lightly oil the grill grates.
4. Using a large fork, rub the grill with the cut sides of the onion halves for a sweet, smoky flavor.
5. Brush the steaks on both sides with the oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill the steaks (in batches, if necessary) for 5 to 7 minutes per side for medium-rare.
6. Cut the chilled chile butter log crosswise into 8 slices.
7. Place 1 butter slice on each steak, allow the butter to melt into the steaks for 30 seconds, then remove the steaks from the grill and serve.