Cattle Corner:Hamburger Stroganoff

Hamburger Stroganoff from Betty Crocker Cookbook. Fifth printing 1981.
Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
ν 1 pound ground beef.
ν 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup).
ν 1/4 cup butter.
ν 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed.
ν 2 tablespoons flour.
ν 1 teaspoon salt.
ν 1 clove garlic, finely chopped, or 1 teaspoon garlic salt.
ν 1/4 teaspoon pepper
ν 1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained.
ν 1 can (10 1/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup.
ν 1 cup dairy sour cream or unflavored yogurt.
ν 2 or 3 cups hot cooked noodles or rice.
Preparation
1. Cook and stir ground beef and onion in butter in 10-inch skillet until beef is light brown.
2. Stir in flour, salt, garlic, pepper and mushrooms. Cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes.
3. Stir in soup. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 10 minutes.
4. Stir in sour cream; heat through.
5. Serve over hot noodles or rice and, if desired, sprinkle with snipped parsley.