Cattle Corner:Hamburger Stroganoff

On Hogsback Road, friends, family, ranchers and employees welcomed Cole Bunting, of Red Bluff home with posters and well wishes following his treatment and rehabilitation from an injury while competing in team-roping at a rodeo in Reno, Nev.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Hamburger Stroganoff from Betty Crocker Cookbook. Fifth printing 1981.

Makes 4 servings. 

Ingredients

ν  1 pound ground beef.

ν 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup).

ν 1/4 cup butter.

ν 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed.

ν 2 tablespoons flour.

ν 1 teaspoon salt.

ν 1 clove garlic, finely chopped, or 1 teaspoon garlic salt.

ν 1/4 teaspoon pepper

ν 1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained.

ν 1 can (10 1/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup.

ν 1 cup dairy sour cream or unflavored yogurt.

ν 2 or 3 cups hot cooked noodles or rice.

Preparation

1. Cook and stir ground beef and onion in butter in 10-inch skillet until beef is light brown. 

2. Stir in flour, salt, garlic, pepper and mushrooms. Cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes. 

3. Stir in soup. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Simmer uncovered 10 minutes. 

4. Stir in sour cream; heat through. 

5. Serve over hot noodles or rice and, if desired, sprinkle with snipped parsley.

