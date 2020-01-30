Cattle Corner: Hot Beef Sundaes

The 2020 Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship recipients recognized at the Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale and pictured with the Peek family are: Los Molinos, TC Drury; Cottonwood, Madison Steele, Alex Diaz, Tommie Gallaty; Fort Jones, Mason Justice; Eagle Point, Tyler Gifford;  Paradise Valley, Cade Bell; Whitewood, S.D., Danika Gordon; Davis Creek, Hardy Ingraham; Etna, Calvin Thackeray; Yreka,  Jayne Harris; Colusa, Olivia Jarrett; Yuba City, Haley Duenas; Kingsburg, Karly Guerrero. One hundred forty-three youths have received $196,000 between 2009 and 2020, with $15,500 this year.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Hot Beef Sundaes is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 package (17 ounces) fully-cooked beef tips and gravy.
  • 1 package prepared refrigerated mashed potatoes (or instant potatoes) to serve 4.
  • 1 cup sour cream.
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese.
  • 4 cherry tomatoes.

A homemade version? Yes, you can. Use leftover roast beef. Just chop or shred it, add some beef gravy, and serve over mashed potatoes.

Preparation

1. Heat beef tips and gravy in microwave according to package directions. Prepare mashed potatoes according to package directions.

2. To serve, place scoops of mashed potatoes in bowl. Top with beef tips and gravy. Top with sour cream, sprinkle with cheese and a tomato. Enjoy!

Tags

Recommended for you