Cattle Corner: Hot Beef Sundaes

Hot Beef Sundaes is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 package (17 ounces) fully-cooked beef tips and gravy.
- 1 package prepared refrigerated mashed potatoes (or instant potatoes) to serve 4.
- 1 cup sour cream.
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese.
- 4 cherry tomatoes.
A homemade version? Yes, you can. Use leftover roast beef. Just chop or shred it, add some beef gravy, and serve over mashed potatoes.
Preparation
1. Heat beef tips and gravy in microwave according to package directions. Prepare mashed potatoes according to package directions.
2. To serve, place scoops of mashed potatoes in bowl. Top with beef tips and gravy. Top with sour cream, sprinkle with cheese and a tomato. Enjoy!