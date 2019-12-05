Cattle Corner: Lemon-Thyme Crusted Beef Rib Roast

The family at the Callie (Borror) and Joe Martinez wedding under the Sundial Bridge in Redding. Callie Martinez is the daughter of Linda and Kevin of Gerber. Pictured from left is Bob Avrit; Mike, Kendra, Shay McCluskey; Marilyn Avrit; Jenny McCluskey; Jean Barton; Cindy Thomas: Kevin and Linda Borror; Callie and Joe Martinez; Frances and Rosemary Martinez; Sandy and Bill Borror; Eric and Karen Borror; Rochelle, Grant and John Thompson; Nolan, Erin, Clayton and Bryce Borror.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Lemon-Thyme Crusted Beef Rib Roast from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 8 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 2- 3/4 to 3-1/2 hours.

Ingredients

ν 1 beef rib roast (2 to 4 ribs) small end or 1 beef rib roast, bone removed (6 to 8 lbs.).

ν 3 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme.

ν 2 tablespoons minced garlic.

ν 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon peel.

ν 1 tablespoon olive oil.

ν 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper.

ν 1 teaspoon salt.

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 350’F. Combine paste ingredients: press evenly onto roast.

2. Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert oven-proof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. 

Roast in 350’F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-3/4 to 3 hours for medium doneness.

3. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135’F for medium rare; 150’F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. 

Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. 

(Temperature will continue to rise about 10’F to reach 145’F medium rare; 160’F for medium). Carve roast into slices.

