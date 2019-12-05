Cattle Corner: Lemon-Thyme Crusted Beef Rib Roast

Lemon-Thyme Crusted Beef Rib Roast from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 8 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 2- 3/4 to 3-1/2 hours.
Ingredients
ν 1 beef rib roast (2 to 4 ribs) small end or 1 beef rib roast, bone removed (6 to 8 lbs.).
ν 3 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme.
ν 2 tablespoons minced garlic.
ν 1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon peel.
ν 1 tablespoon olive oil.
ν 2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper.
ν 1 teaspoon salt.
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 350’F. Combine paste ingredients: press evenly onto roast.
2. Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert oven-proof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover.
Roast in 350’F oven 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours for medium rare; 2-3/4 to 3 hours for medium doneness.
3. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135’F for medium rare; 150’F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil.
Let stand 15 to 20 minutes.
(Temperature will continue to rise about 10’F to reach 145’F medium rare; 160’F for medium). Carve roast into slices.