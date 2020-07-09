Cattle Corner: Lickety-Split Sweet-Sour Beef

Lickety-Split Sweet-Sour Beef is from The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.
Makes 6 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 boneless beef top round steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks in juice
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 2 red or green bell peppers, cut into strips
- 1 /4 cup lightly toasted sliced almonds
- Sliced olives and mushrooms, if desired
Preparation
1.Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Set aside; keep warm.
2. Meanwhile, drain pineapple chunks; reserve juice. Combine juice, salsa and soy sauce in small bowl. Add cornstarch, mixing until smooth; set aside.
3. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch thick strips.
4. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 2 teaspoons oil and remaining beef. Remove beef; keep warm.
5. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add peppers and pineapple; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender. Add beef to skillet. Stir salsa mixture; add to skillet. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes, until sauce is thickened. Serve over quinoa; top with almonds.