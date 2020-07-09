Cattle Corner: Lickety-Split Sweet-Sour Beef

Immigrants from China built the rock walls on the Cone Ranch 100 years ago, to separate the pastures for the thousands of sheep. Now it is cattle instead of sheep grazing on the land.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Lickety-Split Sweet-Sour Beef is from The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.

Makes 6 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 boneless beef top round steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1  cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1  can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks in juice
  • 1  cup salsa
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 red or green bell peppers, cut into strips
  • 1 /4 cup lightly toasted sliced almonds
  • Sliced olives and mushrooms, if desired

Preparation

1.Prepare quinoa according to package directions.  Set aside; keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, drain pineapple chunks; reserve juice.  Combine juice, salsa and soy sauce in small bowl. Add cornstarch, mixing until smooth; set aside.

3. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch thick strips.

4. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 2 teaspoons oil and remaining beef. Remove beef; keep warm.

5. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add peppers and pineapple; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until peppers are crisp-tender. Add beef to skillet. Stir salsa mixture; add to skillet. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes, until sauce is thickened. Serve over quinoa; top with almonds.

