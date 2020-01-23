Cattle Corner: Monster Mash Meatball Soup

Winners of the Dummy Roping at 25th annual J P Ranch Rodeo on Saturday pictured with Brandon Minch were 6 and under category first place winner Emitt Burdett, second place Lexi Andrews, third place  Jake Slater; ages 7 to 9 category first place winner Max Conn, second Levi Andrews, third Braydee Bourdett; ages 10 to 12 first place winner Addison Jones, second Ty Duarte, and third Gavin Dutra. There were 28 contestants in the contest sponsored by Dan Johndrow, Dean Voight, Mike and Mary McMahon, Tractor Supply, Brendon and Kristy Flynn, and Brandon Minch. Winners were awarded roping dummies to first place, ropes to second, and bags of horse feed to third, plus a check. The Boot Race was sponsored by Dave’s Boots.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Monster Mash Meatball Soup is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 4 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen fully-cooked beef meatballs.
  • 1 cup frozen vegetable mixture, such as broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.
  • 2 cups water.
  •  1 can (14 to 14 -1/2 ounces) ready to serve beef broth.
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with roasted garlic.
  • 3/4 cup uncooked Halloween pasta shapes.

Preparation

1. Combine frozen vegetables, water, broth, tomatoes and pasta in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 8 minutes or until pasta is just tender.

2. Meanwhile microwave meatballs according to package directions. Add meatballs to soup; simmer 3 minutes or until meatballs are heated through.

Garnish with spooky decorations, as desired.

Spooky Decorations: Dairy sour cream full moon, Black olive bats, Parmesan, cheese ghosts and creepy croutons.

