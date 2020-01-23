Cattle Corner: Monster Mash Meatball Soup

Monster Mash Meatball Soup is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen fully-cooked beef meatballs.
- 1 cup frozen vegetable mixture, such as broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.
- 2 cups water.
- 1 can (14 to 14 -1/2 ounces) ready to serve beef broth.
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with roasted garlic.
- 3/4 cup uncooked Halloween pasta shapes.
Preparation
1. Combine frozen vegetables, water, broth, tomatoes and pasta in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 8 minutes or until pasta is just tender.
2. Meanwhile microwave meatballs according to package directions. Add meatballs to soup; simmer 3 minutes or until meatballs are heated through.
Garnish with spooky decorations, as desired.
Spooky Decorations: Dairy sour cream full moon, Black olive bats, Parmesan, cheese ghosts and creepy croutons.