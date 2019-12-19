Cattle Corner: Mu Shu Steak & Apple Wraps

Mu Shu Steak & Apple Wraps is from wwwmbeefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time 25 to 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 4 beef tri-tip steaks, cut 1 inch thich (about 4 ounces each) sirloin, flatiron or petite tender steaks could also be used.
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce.
- 1 tablespoon honey.
- Salt (optional).
- 3 cups tri-color coleslaw mix (with green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots).
- 1 Granny Smith apple.
- 8 medium whole wheat flour tortillas (8 to 10 inch diameter), warmed.
Preparation
1. Combine cinnamon and pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
2. Combine hoisin sauce and honey in large bowl. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt, if desired. Add steak slices, coleslaw mix and apple to hoisin mixture; toss to coat.
3. Place equal amounts of beef mixture down center of each tortilla, leaving 1- 1/2 inch border on right and left sides. Fold bottom edge up over filling. Fold right and left sides to center, overlapping edges; secure with wooden picks, if necessary.