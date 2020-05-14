Cattle Corner: New York Steak with Tomato-Thyme Relish

New York Steak with Tomato-Thyme Relish is from July 2019 Costco Connection.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Ingredients
- 4 (8 oz) New York steaks, trimmed
- 1 large red onion, cut into 1 inch thick slices
- 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
- 2 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 – 1/2 teaspoons pepper, divided
- 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
Preparation
1. Let steaks stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat, about 375’F.
2. Drizzle onion slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Rub steaks with 2 tablespoons oil and remaining 1–1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
3. Grill onion 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until soft and slightly caramelized. Remove from grill and let cool.
4. Grill steaks 5 to 7 minutes. Flip and grill 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150’F). Transfer steaks to a cutting board or platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.
5. Coarsely chop onion and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, garlic, lime juice, thyme and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and toss to combine.
6. Slice steaks across the grain; top with relish.