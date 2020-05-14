Cattle Corner: New York Steak with Tomato-Thyme Relish

The Stone Family Reunion scheduled for June has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Six of the 12 children had gathered for the funeral of their brother, Bill Stone. Pictured are Anne Willard McNabb,  June Moore, Emily Ruff, Fred Stone, Jim Stone and Bob Stone. The family hopes to see Fred and Emily when the reunion is rescheduled.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

New York Steak with Tomato-Thyme Relish is from July 2019 Costco Connection.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Ingredients

  • 4 (8 oz) New York steaks, trimmed
  • 1 large red onion, cut into 1 inch thick slices
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 – 1/2 teaspoons pepper, divided
  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Preparation

1. Let steaks stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat, about 375’F.

2. Drizzle onion slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Rub steaks with 2 tablespoons oil and remaining 1–1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

3. Grill onion 5 to 7 minutes on each side or until soft and slightly caramelized. Remove from grill and let cool. 

4. Grill steaks 5 to 7 minutes. Flip and grill 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150’F). Transfer steaks to a cutting board or platter, tent loosely with aluminum foil and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.

5. Coarsely chop onion and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, garlic, lime juice, thyme and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and toss to combine.

6. Slice steaks across the grain; top with relish.

Tags

Recommended for you