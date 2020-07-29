Cattle Corner: Peking Beef Salad

Peking Beef Salad won an Honorable Mention in the 1987 National Beef Cook-Off.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Freezing time: 30 minutes.
Marinating time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Preparation time: 1 hour.
Cooking time: 4 minutes.
Ingredients
ν 2 pound beef top round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick
ν 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
ν 1 teaspoon browning sauce
ν 12 to 16 ounces spinach, washed and torn
ν 2 cups thinly sliced Chinese cabbage
ν 4 ounces mushrooms, sliced
ν 1 ounce pea pods, blanched
ν 1 red onion, sliced and separated into rings
ν 3 hard-cooked egg, peeled and quartered
ν 5 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
ν 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
ν Cherry tomatoes
Dressing
ν 1 cup vegetable oil
ν 3/4 cup each chili sauce and red wine vinegar
ν 1/2 cup sugar
ν 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Combine and mix well, oil, chili sauce, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce. Yield: About 2 – 3/4 cups.
Preparation
1. Trim excess fat from beef top round steak. .
2. Partially freeze steak to firm, then slice across the grain into 1/4 inch strips.
3. Stir-fry beef strips (1/2 at a time) in hot oil in frying pan over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes. Remove beef from pan, place in bowl and stir in 1 cup dressing and browning sauce. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 1 – 1/2 hours, stirring at least once.
4. Combine spinach, cabbage, mushrooms, pea pods and onion and place on serving platter or large bowl. Arrange eggs around edge of salad; top with beef mixture. Sprinkle with bacon and sesame seeds. Garnish with cherry tomatoes. Serve with remaining dressing, if desired.