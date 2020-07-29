Cattle Corner: Peking Beef Salad

Before social distancing and face masks were the expected thing, Tehama County CattleWomen enjoyed the March meeting of California CattleWomen at the Natomas Inn in Folsom.

 

Peking Beef Salad won an Honorable Mention in the 1987 National Beef Cook-Off.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Freezing time: 30 minutes.

Marinating time: 1 hour 30 minutes 

Preparation time: 1 hour.

Cooking time: 4 minutes.

Ingredients

ν 2 pound beef top round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick

ν 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

ν 1 teaspoon browning sauce

ν 12 to 16 ounces spinach, washed and torn

ν 2 cups thinly sliced Chinese cabbage

ν 4 ounces mushrooms, sliced

ν 1 ounce pea pods, blanched

ν 1 red onion, sliced and separated into rings

ν 3 hard-cooked egg, peeled and quartered

ν 5 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

ν 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

ν Cherry tomatoes 

Dressing

ν 1 cup vegetable oil

ν 3/4 cup each chili sauce and red wine vinegar

ν 1/2 cup sugar

ν 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Combine and mix well, oil, chili sauce, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce. Yield: About 2 – 3/4 cups.

Preparation

1. Trim excess fat from beef top round steak. .

2. Partially freeze steak to firm, then slice across the grain into 1/4 inch strips. 

3. Stir-fry beef strips (1/2 at a time) in hot oil in frying pan over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes. Remove beef from pan, place in bowl and stir in 1 cup dressing and browning sauce. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 1 – 1/2 hours, stirring at least once.

4. Combine spinach, cabbage, mushrooms, pea pods and onion and place on serving platter or large bowl. Arrange eggs around edge of salad; top with beef mixture. Sprinkle with bacon and sesame seeds. Garnish with cherry tomatoes. Serve with remaining dressing, if desired. 

