Ridiculously Tasty Roast Beef is from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.
Makes eight servings.
Prep and cook time is 2 hours 15 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 beef Bottom Round Roast (about 3 pounds).
- 2 tablespoons olive oil.
- 2 cloves garlic, minced.
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary.
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic.
- 1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh basil leaves.
- 1 teaspoon salt.
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves.
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
- 3 cups reduced sodium beef broth.
- 1-1/2 cups water.
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 325ºF. Mix together oil, rosemary, garlic, basil, salt, thyme and pepper in small bowl. Set mixture aside 5 to 10 minutes.
2. Place beef Bottom Round Roast on baking rack in tall-sided roasting pan. Rub oil mixture on roast, covering all sides. Pour broth and water in roasting pan. Insert oven-safe thermometer into center of roast. Place roasting pan in center of 325ºF oven.
3. Roast 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135ºF. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 5º to 10ºF.)
4. Carve roast into slices; serve with cooking liquid or as a sandwich, topping with your favorite cheese.