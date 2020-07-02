Cattle Corner: Saucy Beef Taco Pizza

Tehama County CattleWomen First Vice President Shelley Macdonald presents Aiden Flood, Bowman 4-H, a check for $100 and a belt buckle for having the steer placing first in the 2020 Tehama District Fair Carcass Contest. He also received a trophy from Tri Counties Bank and $ 1,000 from Tehama County Cattlemen and Tehama District Fair.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Saucy Beef Taco Pizza from Volume II National Beef Cook-Off Recipes.

Make 4 to 6 servings.

Ingredients

ν 2 pounds ground beef round

ν 1 medium onion, chopped

ν 1 jar (16 ounces) chopped mild green chilies, drained

ν 1/2 cup sliced ripe olives

ν 1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls or pastry for single-crust pie may be substituted

ν 1 – 1/2 cups crushed corn chips

ν 1 cup dairy sour cream

ν 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

ν 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

ν Sliced olives and mushrooms, if desired

ν 1 cup shredded lettuce

ν 1 medium avocado, peeled and sliced

ν 1 medium tomato, diced

Preparation

1. Brown ground beef and onion in large frying pan or Dutch oven. Pour off drippings. Add 1 cup taco sauce, green chilies, and olives. 

2. Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles and press into greased 9 or 10 inch pie pan to form crust. Sprinkle 1 cup crushed corn chips evenly over dough. Spread beef mixture evenly over chips; spread with sour cream. 

3. Cover with shredded Monterey Jack cheese, then shredded Cheddar cheese. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup crushed chips.

4. Garnish with sliced olives and mushrooms, if desired

5. Bake in a moderate oven (375’F) for 20 to 25 minutes or until crust is golden.

6. Cut into wedges and serve with lettuce, avocado, and remaining taco sauce.

