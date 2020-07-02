Cattle Corner: Saucy Beef Taco Pizza

Saucy Beef Taco Pizza from Volume II National Beef Cook-Off Recipes.
Make 4 to 6 servings.
Ingredients
ν 2 pounds ground beef round
ν 1 medium onion, chopped
ν 1 jar (16 ounces) chopped mild green chilies, drained
ν 1/2 cup sliced ripe olives
ν 1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls or pastry for single-crust pie may be substituted
ν 1 – 1/2 cups crushed corn chips
ν 1 cup dairy sour cream
ν 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
ν 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
ν Sliced olives and mushrooms, if desired
ν 1 cup shredded lettuce
ν 1 medium avocado, peeled and sliced
ν 1 medium tomato, diced
Preparation
1. Brown ground beef and onion in large frying pan or Dutch oven. Pour off drippings. Add 1 cup taco sauce, green chilies, and olives.
2. Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles and press into greased 9 or 10 inch pie pan to form crust. Sprinkle 1 cup crushed corn chips evenly over dough. Spread beef mixture evenly over chips; spread with sour cream.
3. Cover with shredded Monterey Jack cheese, then shredded Cheddar cheese. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup crushed chips.
4. Garnish with sliced olives and mushrooms, if desired
5. Bake in a moderate oven (375’F) for 20 to 25 minutes or until crust is golden.
6. Cut into wedges and serve with lettuce, avocado, and remaining taco sauce.