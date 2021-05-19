Cattle Corner: Slow Good BBQ Beef Sandwiches

Slow Good BBQ Beef Sandwiches from The Healthy Beef Cook Book, NCBA and American Dietetic Association.
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time on high setting: 6 hours.
Total preparation and cooking time on low setting: 10 hours.
Ingredients
– 1 boneless beef chuck shoulder pot roast (3 to 3 1/2 pounds)
– 1 medium onion, cut into quarters
– 3 cloves garlic, peeled
– 3/4 cup water
– 1 teaspoon salt
– 1/2 teaspoon pepper
– 1 bottle (18 ounces) hickory-flavored barbecue sauce
– 8 to 10 onion rolls, split
Preparation
1. Cut beef pot roast into 4 even pieces. Place onion and garlic in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 – quart slow cooker; place beef on top. Add water, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 5-1/2 hours, or on LOW 9 to 9-1/2 half hours, or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)
2. Remove beef, cool slightly. Strain cooking liquid; skim fat. Shred beef with 2 forks.
3. Place beef in 2-quarter microwave-safe dish. Stir in barbecue sauce and 1/2 cup cooking liquid. Cover and microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until heated through, stirring once. Serve in rolls.