Cattle Corner: Southwest Beef and Chile Pizza

Southwest Beef and Chile Pizza from 1998 National Beef Cook-Off.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 thick prebaked Italian bread shell (12 inch diameter, 16 oz)
- 1 -1/4 cups prepared mild thick and chunky salsa
- 1–1/2 cups (6 oz) shredded Mexican cheese blend, or Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 can (4 oz) diced green chilies, drained well
- 1 cup seeded and coarsely chopped tomatoes
- 1/3 cup thin red onion slivers
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 450’F. In large nonstick skillet, brown ground beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up into 3/4 inch crumbles. Season with salt; remove from skillet with slotted spoon.
2. Place bread shell on ungreased pizza pan or large baking sheet. Spread salsa over shell; sprinkle with 1/2 of cheese. Top evenly with beef, chilies, tomatoes, red onion and remaining cheese.
3. Bake in 450’F oven for 11 to 13 minutes or until topping is hot and cheese is melted. Sprinkle with cilantro; cut into 8 wedges. Serve immediately.