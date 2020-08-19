Cattle Corner: Speedy Fiesta Steak and Rice

Speedy Fiesta Steak and Rice is from the National Beef Cook-Off.

Makes 4 serving.

Marinate in refrigerator 6 to 24 hours.

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

ν 1 beef skirt steak (about 1-1/2 pounds), cut into 4 pieces

ν 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, divided

ν 1 lime, juiced

ν 1 package (1.25 ounces)taco seasoning mix

ν 1 package (6.09 ounces) rice pilaf mix

ν 1 tablespoon olive oil

ν 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Preparation

1. Combine 1/2 cup diced tomatoes, lime juice, and taco seasoning mix in small bowl. Place beef steak and tomato marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely; marinate in refrigerator 6 to 24 hours.

2. Prepare rice pilaf mix according to package directions, using water and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Drain liquid from remaining tomatoes; discard liquid. Add tomatoes and cilantro to cooked rice. Set aside; keep warm.

3. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve over rice mixture.

