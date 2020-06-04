Cattle Corner: Spicy Portuguese Beef Steak Kabobs

Turning Dusty deBraga’s cattle from Hogsback Road to water in Salt Creek and a field to rest before shipping to Karlo for summer grazing.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Spicy Portuguese Beef Steak Kabobs from Grill to Perfection, beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 6 serving.

Total recipe time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pounds boneless beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1–1/4 inches thick
  • 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1–inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Preparation

1. Cut beef steak into 1 1/4 –inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in medium bowl. Add beef; toss. Alternately thread beef and bell pepper onto six 10-inch metal skewers.

2. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes for medium rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt.

