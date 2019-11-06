Steak and Pepper Fajitas from Progressive Farmer, July 2019.
Makes four servings.
Total time 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound flank steak, cut into 1-inch strips.
- 1 green bell pepper, trimmed and sliced into 1/2 inch strips.
- 1 red bell pepper, trimmed and sliced into 1/2 inch strips.
- 1/2 medium red onion, sliced into 1/2 inch strips.
- 3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided.
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided.
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin.
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder.
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder.
- 8 (6 inch) flour tortillas.
- Fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges, salsa and sour cream (for topping).
Preparation
1. In a large bowl, toss peppers and onion with 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon salt, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder until coated.
2. In a large cast-iron skillet or grill pan, heat 1 teaspoon vegetable oil over medium heat; add peppers and onion, stirring occasionally. Cook 6 to 8 minutes or until charred and softened. Transfer peppers and onion to a serving platter. Return pan to the heat; allow to come back to medium heat.
3. In the same seasoning bowl for the peppers, add flank steak strips and remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and 1 teaspoon salt; toss to season. Add flank steak to pan; cook 2 to 3 minutes per side, stirring occasionally. Transfer steak to pepper mixture; allow to rest at least 5 minutes.
4. Heat tortillas over stove or in a microwave. Serve flank steak, peppers and onion with warm tortillas and toppings, if desired.