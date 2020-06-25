Cattle Corner: Steppin’Up Beef Fried Rice

Steppin’Up Beef Fried Rice from 2012 The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes.
Ingredients
ν 2 beef ribeye steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 6 ounces each) well trimmed
ν 1 cup uncooked whole grain instant brown rice
ν 2 tablespoons soy sauce
ν 1 teaspoon instant coffee powder
ν 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
ν 1/2 cup chopped onion
ν 1 /2 cup sliced green onions
ν 1/2 cup thinly sliced cremini mushrooms
ν 2 eggs, beaten
Preparation
1. Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside; keep warm.
2. Cut beef steaks across the grain into 1/8 – inch thick strips, about 1–inch long; set aside.
3. Combine soy sauce and instant coffee in small bowl. Stir to dissolve coffee; set aside.
4. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, green onions and mushrooms; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs; cook 30 seconds to 1 minute or just until cooked through, stirring occasionally. Stir in cooked rice and soy sauce – coffee mixture; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
5. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet or wok over medium- high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry beef 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from pan. Repeat with remaining 2 teaspoons oil and beef. Return beef to skillet; stir in rice mixture. Cook and stir about 1 minute or until heated through.