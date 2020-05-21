Cattle Corner: T-Bone Steak with Parmesan Dusted Mushrooms

Jean Barton and Bill Borror with their great-grandsons, 2-year-old Nolan Borror, Clayton Borror, 5, and 2-year-old Grant Thompson.  

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

T–Bone Steak with Parmesan Dusted Mushrooms from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 2 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes.

Ingredients

  • T-Bone or Porterhouse steak, cut 1 inch thick
  • 3 teaspoons butter, divided
  • 2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2–1/4 teaspoons steak seasoning, divided
  • 8 ounces button mushrooms, cut into quarters
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions, white and green parts

Preparation

1. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat; stir in bread crumbs and cheese. Cook and stir 3 to 6 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from pan. Set aside.

2. Press 2 teaspoons steak seasoning evenly onto beef steak. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

3. Meanwhile melt remaining 2 teaspoons butter in same skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, green onions and remaining 1/4 teaspoon steak seasoning; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until mushrooms are just tender and lightly browned; keep warm.

4. Remove bone from steak; carve crosswise into slices. Serve with mushrooms. Sprinkle crumb mixture over mushrooms and steak.

