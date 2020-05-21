Cattle Corner: T-Bone Steak with Parmesan Dusted Mushrooms

T–Bone Steak with Parmesan Dusted Mushrooms from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 2 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 40 to 45 minutes.
Ingredients
- T-Bone or Porterhouse steak, cut 1 inch thick
- 3 teaspoons butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
- 2–1/4 teaspoons steak seasoning, divided
- 8 ounces button mushrooms, cut into quarters
- 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions, white and green parts
Preparation
1. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat; stir in bread crumbs and cheese. Cook and stir 3 to 6 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from pan. Set aside.
2. Press 2 teaspoons steak seasoning evenly onto beef steak. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
3. Meanwhile melt remaining 2 teaspoons butter in same skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, green onions and remaining 1/4 teaspoon steak seasoning; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until mushrooms are just tender and lightly browned; keep warm.
4. Remove bone from steak; carve crosswise into slices. Serve with mushrooms. Sprinkle crumb mixture over mushrooms and steak.