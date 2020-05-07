Cattle Corner: Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad

Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing from Beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes.
Ingredients
ν 4 tenderloin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 oz. Each)
ν 1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
ν 1 package (5 oz.) mixed baby salad greens
ν 1 medium red or green pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges
ν 1/4 cup dried cranberries
ν Salt
ν 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
ν 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
Honey Mustard Dressing:
ν 1/2 cup prepared honey mustard
ν 2 to 3 tablespoons water
ν 1 – 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
ν 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
ν 1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
ν 1/8 teaspoon salt
Preparation
1. Season beef steaks with pepper. Heat large non-stick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 – 9 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
2. Meanwhile whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.
3. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt as desired. Divide steak slices evenly over salads. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans and goat cheese, if desired.