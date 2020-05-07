Cattle Corner: Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad

Memories of 2018 Tehama District Fair. Reserve Grand Champion Steer shown by Emyli Palmer, Red Bluff FFA and sold to Bengard Ranches and Greg Long Ranch. Palmer was also a Tehama County Beef Ambassador for the beef industry.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing from Beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 4 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes.

Ingredients

ν 4 tenderloin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 oz. Each)

ν 1/2 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

ν 1 package (5 oz.) mixed baby salad greens

ν 1 medium red or green pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges

ν 1/4 cup dried cranberries

ν Salt

ν 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

ν 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)

Honey Mustard Dressing:

ν 1/2 cup prepared honey mustard

ν 2 to 3 tablespoons water

ν 1 – 1/2 teaspoon olive oil

ν 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

ν 1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

ν 1/8 teaspoon salt

Preparation

1. Season beef steaks with pepper. Heat large non-stick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 – 9 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

2. Meanwhile whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.

3. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt as desired. Divide steak slices evenly over salads. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans and goat cheese, if desired.

