Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls is from Justapinchrecipes.com.
Makes six to eight servings.
Cook time of 30 minutes and prep time of 20 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 to 2 lbs. lean ground beef.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil.
- 1 large onion, chopped.
- 2 clove garlic, minced.
- 1 small head of cabbage, chopped.
- 2 cans diced tomatoes, 14.5 oz. each.
- 1 can tomato sauce, 8 oz (more if needed).
- 1/2 cup water.
- 1 teaspoon black pepper.
- 1 teaspoon sea salt.
Preparation
1. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat
2. Add ground beef and onion and cook, stirring until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender
3. Add garlic and continue cooking for 1 minute
4. Add the chopped cabbage, tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, pepper and salt
5. Bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.
6. Enjoy!