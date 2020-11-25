Cattle Corner

A great holiday main dish recipe
Makes 12 servings
Preparation and cooking time of 1 hour 45 minutes
1 beef Tenderloin Roast center-cut (2 to 3 pounds)
1 pound yellow onions, peeled, cut into wedges
2-1/2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed
1 tablespoon olive oil
1-1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 tablespoon pepper
Cooking:
1. Heat oven to 425'F. Combine onions, brussels sprouts, oil, and 1 teaspoon salt on metal baking pan; toss to coat. Set aside.
2. Combine thyme and pepper in small bowl. Reserve 1 teaspoon thyme mixture for sauce; set aside. Press remaining thyme mixture evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast.
3. Place meat on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof-meat-thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover. Place prepared vegetables in oven with roast. Roast beef in 425'F oven 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare; 45 to 50 minutes for medium doneness. Roast vegetables 45 to 60 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
Sauce
1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons finely chopped shallots
1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce
1. Meanwhile, prepare sauce. Combine vinegar and shallots in small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in cranberry sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 6 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in reserved thyme mixture and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Keep warm.
2. Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135'F for medium rare; 145'F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10' to 15'F to reach 145'F for medium rare. 160'F for medium.)
3. Carve roast into slices; serve with vegetables and sauce.