Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes
12 ounces thinly sliced deli corned beef
2 tablespoons butter, softened
8 slices rye or pumpernickel bread
8 slices Swiss cheese
1 – 1/2 cups sauerkraut, well drained
1/4 cup reduced fat or regular Thousand Island dressing
1. Lightly spread butter on one side of each bread slice.
2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place two bread slices, butter side down, in skillet. Top each bread slice with two slices cheese, 1 tablespoon dressing, 3 ounces corned beef and 1/4 of the sauerkraut. Top with two bread slices butter side up.
3. Cook sandwiches 4 to 6 minutes or until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted, turning once. Repeat with remaining sandwiches. Serve with additional Thousand Island dressing, if desired.