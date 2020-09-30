Makes 6 servings
Total preparation & cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Sloppy Joe Bake is from Beef It's What's For Dinner.
1-1/2 pounds ground beef (80 to 85 percent lean)
1 large yellow onion, chopped (1-1/2 to 2 cups)
2 cans (14-1/2 to 16 ounces each) sloppy joe sauce
3 cups uncooked rotini
1/2 cup water
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Sliced green onions (optional)
1.Heat oven to 350'F. Brown ground beef with yellow onion in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink, breaking up into 3/4 - inch crumbles. Pour off drippings. Stir in sloppy joe sauce, rotini and water.
2.Spray 13x9 inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon beef mixture into dish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350'F for 35 to 40 minutes or until pasta is tender. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Continue baking uncovered, 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
3. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions, if desired.