Gabe Long earns Tehama County Cattlemen's Association Producer's Market Steer title

Gabe Long receives a buckle and check for winning the Tehama County Cattlemen's Association Producer's Market Steer, bred and born by a TCCA member, award at the 2020 Tehama District Fair virtual show and sale. His steer came from Tehama County producers, Dave and Cindy Stroing. Pictured from left is TCCA member Steve Zane, Gabe Long and Dave Stroing.

Makes 6 servings

Total preparation & cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Sloppy Joe Bake is from Beef It's What's For Dinner.

1-1/2 pounds ground beef (80 to 85 percent lean)

1 large yellow onion, chopped (1-1/2 to 2 cups)

2 cans (14-1/2 to 16 ounces each) sloppy joe sauce

3 cups uncooked rotini

1/2 cup water

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Sliced green onions (optional)

1.Heat oven to 350'F. Brown ground beef with yellow onion in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink, breaking up into 3/4 - inch crumbles. Pour off drippings. Stir in sloppy joe sauce, rotini and water.

2.Spray 13x9 inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon beef mixture into dish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350'F for 35 to 40 minutes or until pasta is tender. Uncover; sprinkle with cheese. Continue baking uncovered, 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

3. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

