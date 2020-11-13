Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

District 1 California High School Rodeo is conducting rodeos this year, but due to COVID-19 is preferring no publicity or spectators at the events. Pictured is the rodeo on March 1.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes

1 pound ground beef, (95 percent lean)

1 medium sweet potato, peeled

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained

2 minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Lime wedges, optional

1. Pierce sweet potato with fork and place on paper towel. Microwave on HIGH 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. Cool slightly: cut into 1/2 inch cubes.

2. Meanwhile, spray large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add ground beef and onion; brown over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4- inch crumbles, stirring occasionally; drain.

3. Add black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle peppers. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes. Add sweet potato; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring once.

4. Sprinkle with cilantro and lime juice. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

Tags

Recommended for you