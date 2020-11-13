Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes
1 pound ground beef, (95 percent lean)
1 medium sweet potato, peeled
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained
1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained
2 minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Lime wedges, optional
1. Pierce sweet potato with fork and place on paper towel. Microwave on HIGH 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. Cool slightly: cut into 1/2 inch cubes.
2. Meanwhile, spray large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add ground beef and onion; brown over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4- inch crumbles, stirring occasionally; drain.
3. Add black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle peppers. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes. Add sweet potato; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring once.
4. Sprinkle with cilantro and lime juice. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.