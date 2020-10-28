Cattle Corner recipe

Tehama County CattleWomen Secretary Linda Walker was reading a poem in honor of 2020 CowBelle of Year Jane Daugherty at the recent meeting at Highland Ranch Resort, Mill Creek.

 Jean Barton

Cowboy Beef Stew is from Beef It's What's For Dinner.

Makes 6 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 2-1/4 to 3 hours, plus soaking beans overnight

2- 1/2 pounds beef for stew, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 package (12 to 14 ounces) dried bean soup mix with seasoning packet (not quick cooking)

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) beef broth

3 cups frozen diced or hash-brown potatoes

Salt and pepper

1. Soak beans in water overnight in refrigerator according to package directions. Reserve seasoning packet.

2. Coat beef with seasoning from reserved packet. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown 1/3 of beef, remove from stockpot. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, adding additional oil as needed.

3. Pour off drippings; return beef to stockpot. Drain beans; discard water. Add beans, tomatoes and beef broth to stockpot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1- 3/4 to 2- 1/4 hours, or until beef is fork tender.

4. Stir in potatoes, bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Tags

Recommended for you