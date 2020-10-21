Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
1 pound lean ground beef
8 ounces uncooked linguine, broken in half
1 small red onion, divided
3/4 cup salsa verde
1 container (8 ounces) sour cream (1 cup)
4 cups baby spinach leaves
2 small plum tomatoes, sliced
1 avocado, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Set aside.
2. Meanwhile, cut 1/4 of onion into thin slices; set aside. Chop remaining onion in large nonstick skillet, add ground beef and cook over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4 inch crumbles; drain.
3. Stir in salsa verde, sour cream and cooked pasta. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, or until heated through.
4. Arrange spinach on plates. Spoon beef-pasta mixture over spinach. Top with tomatoes, avocado, sliced onion and cilantro.