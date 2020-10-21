Cowbelle of the Year 2020

Tehama County CattleWomen honored Jane Daugherty of Vina as their 2020 CowBelle of Year during a luncheon meeting at Highland Ranch Resort. Daugherty is pictured with her husband, Button, grand-daughter, Emma, and son, Justin Daugherty.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes

1 pound lean ground beef

8 ounces uncooked linguine, broken in half

1 small red onion, divided

3/4 cup salsa verde

1 container (8 ounces) sour cream (1 cup)

4 cups baby spinach leaves

2 small plum tomatoes, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Set aside.

2. Meanwhile, cut 1/4 of onion into thin slices; set aside. Chop remaining onion in large nonstick skillet, add ground beef and cook over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4 inch crumbles; drain.

3. Stir in salsa verde, sour cream and cooked pasta. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, or until heated through.

4. Arrange spinach on plates. Spoon beef-pasta mixture over spinach. Top with tomatoes, avocado, sliced onion and cilantro.

Tags

Recommended for you