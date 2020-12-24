Cattle Corner

The 69th Annual Winter Dinner and 18th Annual Tehama County Cattlemen and CattleWomen's Agricultural Scholarship Fundraiser has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Both organizations will be offering a few scholarships in 2021.

Grecian Skillet Ribeyes was the 1995 National Beef Cook Off grand prize winner.

Makes 2 to 4 servings

Total prep and cooking time: 25 minutes

2 beef ribeye steaks, cut 1 inch thick

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon chopped ripe olives

Seasoning:

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil leaves

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1. Combine seasoning ingredients; press into both sides of beef steaks. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once. Sprinkle with lemon juice.

2. To serve, sprinkle cheese and olives over steaks; garnish as desired. Serve immediately.

