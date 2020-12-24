Cattle Corner

Grecian Skillet Ribeyes was the 1995 National Beef Cook Off grand prize winner.
Makes 2 to 4 servings
Total prep and cooking time: 25 minutes
2 beef ribeye steaks, cut 1 inch thick
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
1 tablespoon chopped ripe olives
Seasoning:
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil leaves
1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1. Combine seasoning ingredients; press into both sides of beef steaks. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once. Sprinkle with lemon juice.
2. To serve, sprinkle cheese and olives over steaks; garnish as desired. Serve immediately.