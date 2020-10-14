Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 35 minutes
Cooking time: 43 minutes
Standing time: 5 minutes
1-1/2 pounds ground beef chuck
1 tablespoon vegetable shortening
2 medium onions, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 can (10 3/4 ounces) tomato soup
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
1 to 2 large green peppers, seeded and cut into rings, 1/2 inch thick
12 to 15 large pimiento stuffed green olives, sliced
1 can (17 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
1 3/4 cup corn bread mix (about one 8 1/4 ounce package)
1 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
Parsley
Heat shortening in large frying pan. Cook onion and garlic until transparent. Add beef and cook until no longer pink; pour off drippings.
Stir in soup, chili powder, cumin, salt and peppers; set aside.
Lightly grease a heavy, oven-safe 10-inch frying pan. Arrange pepper rings side by side. Place olives inside rings. Spoon corn evenly over peppers and olives to edges of pan. Spoon beef mixture over corn.
Combine corn bread mix, milk and egg; spread over beef mixture.
Bake in moderate oven (350'F) 30
to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cover and let stand 5 minutes; invert
onto serving platter. Cut into wedges; garnish with parsley.