At least 24 head of cattle, ranch equipment and money reported stolen in Flournoy has landed a suspect behind bars on $500,000 bail.
Investigators from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Bureau of Livestock Identification and the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation June 22, when the sheriff’s office received a reported theft of cattle from James Weiss and Robert Aycock who had purchased property on Corning Road in Flournoy for grazing cattle.
Weiss, 92, and Aycock, 67, both of San Rafael reportedly hired Jose Damian Camargo, 39, of Corning as their ranch manager.
Between Dec. 1, 2017 and July 1, 2019, Camargo allegedly stole 24 head of cattle, a portable horse barn, 15 steel corral panels, seven gates, one well pump, and about $176,134.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office reported the total value of the alleged loss to Weiss and Aycock at $216,365.
Investigators spoke with Camargo at his Corning area home on Oct. 29 where they took him into custody and then arrested him on suspicion of theft, embezzlement, forgeries, and elder abuse (due to the fact Weiss is an elder by state law).
Camargo was transported to the Tehama County Jail, where he was booked on $500,000 bail and suspicion of 24 counts of grand theft cattle, 23 counts of grand theft by embezzlement, one count of embezzlement, six counts of forgery, and one count of theft from elder or dependent adult.