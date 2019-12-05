Cattlemen’s annual Winter Dinner coming up

The Tehama County Cattlemen have started plans for their 68th annual Winter Dinner, to take place Jan. 4 at the Tehama District Fairground Auditorium in Red Bluff, The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the public invited to enjoy a Vic Woolery Prime Rib dinner for $25 presale, $30 at the door. Tickets are available at Hawes Ranch & Farm Supply, The Loft at Reynolds Ranch and Farm Supply, Golden State Farm Credit, and the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale. In Cottonwood at Shasta Farm & Equipment.
Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association in partnership with the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association are gathering items for the 17th Ag-Scholarship Fundraiser in a silent and live auction which takes part in the dinner that same evening.
Bill Borror has donated a hand-crafted English/black walnut Settee. This fall Borror’s black walnut rocking chair sold for $5,500 at the Certified Angus Beef convention in North Carolina.
I-5 Point S, once again has donated a set of four tires with more details later, and 10 tickets for the 2020 JP Ranch Rodeo, Jan. 17-18, all performances, has been donated by Jim Owens Memorial Ranch Rodeo.