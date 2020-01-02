The Tehama County Cattlemen invite the public to their 68th annual Winter Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Tehama District Fairground Auditoriumin Red Bluff starting at 5:30 p.m. and featuring a Vic Woolery prime rib dinner. Along with the dinner, the event is home to the Tehama County Cattlemen's and CattleWomen's17th annual Ag-Scholarship Fundraiser, featuring a silent and live auction.
Presale tickets are $25, at the door $30. Tickets are available at Hawes Ranch and Farm Supply, The Loft at Reynolds Ranch and Farm Supply, Golden State Farm Credit, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale.
One of the highlights of the evening event will be the announcement of the Cattlemen's Man of the Year, and recognition of the CattleWomen's Cowbelle of the Year.
New to the event will be “Rodeo Dreams in a Bottle,” when five decorated bottles of whiskey or wine are individually auctioned of. The five winners of the auction will then be in a drawing with one winner to receive four tickets to the Pendleton Roundup, four tickets to the performance of Happy Canyon, four tickets to the Pendleton Hall of Fame, two tickets to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with two nights stay, and two tickets to the Redding Extreme Bull Riding event. These prizes were donated by Bev Ross, Bob and Beth Chaney, Tim and Haley Bridwell of Bridwell Pro Rodeos.
Items for the silent and live auction, just to name of few, include eight hours grader work and transportation donated by Ron Humphrey, golf extravaganza with round of golf at Wilcox Oak, Tucker Oaks, Lake Shastina, Oak Creek and Bailey Creek golf courses, an evening with Ronnie Milsap, with four floor seats and a meet and greet on March 22 at Redding Civic Auditorium donated by Mesa Productions, Charlie Mueller Trucking and Valley Rock have given two loads of roadbase, 40 pounds of corn fed Angus beef from Tehama Angus Ranch, 10 tickets to all performances of the 25th annual JP Ranch Rodeo on Jan. 17-18, and an English/black walnut settee handmade and donated by Bill Borror.
As for the homemade goodies, 12 jars of wild gooseberry jelly from Stroing Ranch, in memory of Barbara Frost Kloose, and
Cathy Tobin has made the late Patty Kelly’s peanut brittle from her recipe.
The list of silent and live auction items goes on and on and will have a little of something of interest for everyone.
Countless hours of preparation and organization have gone into the dinner and fundraiser by committee co-chairs Mike McCluskey and Anne Owens, and committee members Bev Ross, Renee Ewing, Josh Davy, Andy and Sally Cox, Steve and Peggy Zane, Kendra McCluskey, Linda Borror, Ron Humphrey, Chad Amen, Joyce Bundy, Beth Chaney, Laurie McCarthy, and Jean Barton.