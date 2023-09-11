The Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association and Red Bluff Downtown Business Association, hosts of the annual Beef ‘n Brew in Red Bluff, are very pleased that Rolling Hills Casino and Resort will be this year’s mug sponsors.
“Last year, they absolutely rocked it, and we're thrilled to have them back at the State Theatre in Red Bluff for the 13th Annual Red Bluff Beef N Brew,” said Jean Barton, a member of TCCA. “Get ready for a fantastic time because Rolling Hills is bringing their A-game once again!”
Along with sponsoring the event’s beer mugs, Rolling Hills will also be pouring one of their Paskenta brew selections at the Beef ‘n Brew at the theater, along with serving a beef appetizer, which last year was a crowd favorite.
”We are excited to welcome back Lance Michael Cornwell to the Beef N Brew! He and his band will be rockin’ Cone and Kimball Plaza from 7 to 10 p.m.,” Barton said.
TCCA is inviting the Tehama County community and those all around to mark their calendars and get their tickets for the very popular event.
“You won't want to miss out on the incredible brews, delicious bites, and the unbeatable atmosphere at the Red Bluff Beef N Brew,” Barton added.
Beef appetizers and craft beers will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. in Red Bluff’s downtown business district.
Dancing, tri-tip wraps from Mike Collins’s crew, plus a cup of beer will take place at the Cone and Kimball Plaza until 10 p.m.
Tickets for the fundraiser event are available online at Eventbrite, and in Red Bluff at The Loft, Chamber of Commerce and Gold Exchange at $40 presale. On the day of the event tickets at $50 each will be sold at the Cone and Kimball Plaza gate $ 50.
“Many thanks to our Beef ‘n Brew sponsors,” Barton said. “Because of them we are able to offer funds to help with the purchase of the beef for those serving Beef ‘n Brew appetizers.”
Prime sponsors are Corning Ford, Suburban Propane, Orland Livestock Commission Yard, Golden State Farm Credit, Big O Tires Red Bluff, Animal Health International, Outback Contractors, Inc., Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale, Cornerstone Community Bank Red Bluff, and Certified Hereford Beef from American Hereford Association.
More than 30 business are signed up to serve craft beers in downtown Red Bluff, and 20 are signed up to serve beef appetizers as well.
Some of the beers to be available are Sierra Nevada - Torpedo and Old Chico beer; Lagunitas -Lil Sumpin and Sucks beer, Mt. Shasta - Jalepeno Ale and IPA, Lost Coast – Shakinator and Great White – just to name a few.
Serving beer inside the stores on Walnut Street will be First Place Barber Shop, Sub Culture, Gold Exchange, Zelma’s, Red Bluff Kiwanis Club, Northern California Title, Bob’s Tire. On Oak Street, Pretty in Pink Fashion Boutique and Tehama Art’s Council. Main Street businesses serving beer will be Spurgeon’s Embroidery & Silkscreening, Allstate – Juli Foster, Coldwell Banker, The Wooden Robin, Accents, Red Bluff Round-Up Mercantile, Plum Crazy, The Galley, Johnson Realty, West Apparel and Embroidery, and Re/Max.
Beef appetizer will be available at the Gold Exchange, Zelma’s, Flare Dance and Acrobatics, Bob’s Tire, Rolling Hills Casino will be by The State Theatre, Mama D’s at the Tehama Arts Council, Re/Max, Legendary, West Apparel and Embroidery, Enjoy The Store, Tips, The Gallery, The Wood Robin, Accents, Plum Crazy, Round Up Saloon, U.S. Bank,
“My job is to take the beef appetizer judges around to see and taste the different appetizers,” Barton said. “These Siskiyou County CattleWomen, Cheryl Foster, Leanne Brown and Stacey Jackson again said ‘yes’ when asked to judge the 13th annual Beef ‘n Brew.”
Thanks to ACE Hardware the Judges Choice winner will receive a $150 gift certificate plus having their business name engraved on the perpetual trophy that Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen won last year.
Bob’s Tire will be providing bottled water at Cone and Kimball Plaza, and Flare.
For more information contact Event Chairwoman Cathy Tobin at okherefs@gmail.com.