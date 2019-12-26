The Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association is finalizing plans for their 68th annual Winter Dinner, to take place Jan. 4 at the Tehama District Fairground Auditorium in Red Bluff. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the public being invited to enjoy a Vic Woolery Prime Rib dinner for $ 25 presale, $30 at the door. Tickets are available at Hawes Ranch & Farm Supply, The Loft at Reynolds Ranch and Farm Supply, Golden State Farm Credit, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale. In Cottonwood at Shasta Farm and Equipment.
Tehama County Cattlemen, in partnership with the Tehama County CattleWomen, are also gathering items for the 17th Ag-Scholarship Fundraiser silent and live auctions which coincides with the dinner.
Committee members include co-chairs Mike McCluskey and Anne Owens, with committee members Bev Ross, Renee Ewing, Josh Davy, Andy and Sally Cox, Steve and Peggy Zane, Kendra McCluskey, Linda Borror, Ron Humphrey, Chad Amen, Joyce Bundy, Beth Chaney, Laurie McCarthy, and Jean Barton putting in long hours to bring this event to the community.
Auction items so far include a hand-crafted English/black walnut settee by Bill Borror, I-5 Point S, once again has donated a set of four Falken tires, Jesse Sisneros will take you Bass fishing on Shasta Lake, Ag-Land Investment Brokers have given a quarter of Prather Ranch “Dry Aged Beef” cut and wrapped, 10 tickets for the 2020 JP Ranch Rodeo, Jan. 17-18, all performances, donated by Jim Owens Memorial Ranch Rodeo, a Garcia silver bit from Red Bank Farms, and Steve and Peggy Zane have given a Welcome sign and a basket of baked goods.
In addition, the Red Bluff Round Up has given four tickets for Friday night performance box seats, and concert tickets with meet and greet for Saturday night, Cathy Tobin has made Patty Kelly’s famous peanut brittle, a favorite of 1986 Man of the Year Arlo Stroing, Mesa Productions has given An Evening with Ronnie Milsap at Redding Civic Auditorium, March 22 including four floor seats and meet and greet, and a seven night stay at Villa Del Arco, Cabo San Lucas has been given by Meghan and Grant Leininger
Other auction items include rounds of golf, gift baskets, gift certificates, artwork, wine, livestock feed, equipment and supplies, food items such as nuts, homemade jellies and candy.
This year the desserts will be first item to be sold, with plates, forks and knife, to be enjoyed after the Vic Woolery prime rib dinner. Linda Borror has made her Lemon Meringue Pie for the 15th year, and her sister Kendra McCluskey will again make her 24 Carot Carrot Cake. Anne Owens will make a pecan pie and a Cradle cake from scratch. Sally Cox is making a cake. Other cattlewomen members are also making desserts.
Instead of the traditional gun raffle, this year the Tehama County Cattlemen are selling chances on a 5500 watt electric starting Yamaha portable generator. See a cattlemen member for a ticket, since you don’t have to be present to win. Only $20 a ticket, or five for $100.
A long time tradition, since 1973, a “Man of the Year” will be recognized at the Winter Dinner. Richard Ross was the recipient for 2019.