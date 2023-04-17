Residents are being urged to take extra precautions and be aware of cold-water dangers as the state’s historic snowpack at 237 percent of average, begins to melt and fill waterways, reports the California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).
All Californians are being encouraged to wait until summer to recreate in the water, when conditions are safer, said State Parks Director Armando Quintero.
“After successive low-water drought years, it is imperative that Californians understand water safety in and around rivers, streams, lakes and Sierra reservoirs,” he added. “As the temperature rises, snowmelt-fed waterways can quickly induce incapacitating cold-water shock to even the strongest swimmers. We encourage everyone to follow the advice of public safety officials and avoid entering waterways if asked to do so.”
DWR Director Karla Nemeth said the state has one of the largest snowpacks on record.
“Be aware of fluctuating water levels. We want everyone to always make safety a top priority when recreating,” she said.
This year is very different from the last several years, in that the excessive snowpack and rain will continue to create challenges for the state in the weeks and months ahead, reported CalFire Chief Joe Tyler.
“Our teams will continue to focus on localized flooding risks, potential for major flooding, water rescues and our operational capabilities to support our communities moving into the spring and summer months,” he added.
All three departments hope to educate not only regular water enthusiasts, but occasional visitors to high, fast-running waterways who may venture near the edge to test the water or take selfies.
“Just one slip or unwatched child can become a devastating drowning statistic,” Tyler said.
The three state departments offer the following key safety points to know before heading outdoors:
• Plan Ahead
• Prior to leaving home, check the status of the park unit to be visited to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place.
• Know location GPS coordinates in case emergency personnel needs to respond.
• Alert someone about destination and expected return time. Be sure to notify them upon a safe return.
• Know the water.
• Do not enter cold, fast-running water. It can be dangerous not only to victims, but also for first responders.
• Many unseen obstacles can be lurking below the water’s surface – this is especially the case with this year’s expected high runoff following low water years. Drought-stricken forests and storm-driven landslides have filled rivers with submerged trees and rocks. Swift water can make these obstacles even more treacherous.
• Sudden immersion in cold water can stimulate the “gasp reflex,” causing an involuntary inhalation of air or water and can start the drowning process immediately. It can even trigger cardiac arrest, temporary paralysis, hypothermia and drowning.
• Never enter the water to rescue a victim. Throw something that floats and call 9-1-1.
• Know your limits.
• Swimming in open water is more difficult than in a swimming pool – people tire more quickly and can get into trouble.
• Never go on the water alone. If available, guided trips for solo or inexperienced floaters or paddlers are recommended.
• Know about life jackets. Go online to www.BoatCalifornia.com.
• Although life jackets are strongly recommended when recreating in or near waterways, this year’s expected high runoff in rivers can be dangerous even with the use of life jackets.
• Conditions change quickly in open water and even the best swimmers can misjudge the water and their skills when boating or swimming. Wearing a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket can increase survival time.
• Actively supervise children in and around open bodies of water, giving them undivided attention. Do not assume that someone is watching them. Appoint a designated “water watcher,” taking turns with other adults.
• Teach children that swimming in open water is not the same as swimming in a pool: they need to be aware of uneven surfaces, river currents, ocean undertow and changing weather.