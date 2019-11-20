Thanksgiving is the time of year when many reflect on their blessings. For more than 200 families in Corning a major blessing came on Monday as volunteers at Corning Christian Assistance handed out the makings for Thanksgiving dinners, including a turkey and pan to cook it in.
“We have so many families and individuals doing with less,” Corning Christian Assistance Manager Willie Smith said. “This is what the holidays are all about and this year’s giving has been very successful. It just feels good.”
She added that members of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians came through once again by filling over 200 bags with the necessary food items for the Thanksgiving turkey dinners.
“These bags include side dishes like potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce, vegetables, gravy, a pie and many extra items,” Smith said. “Corning Christian Assistance would like to thank the tribe for volunteering their time to prepare these bags for those in need over the holidays.”
Also volunteering for the distribution of dinners was members the local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and members of the Harvest Christian church in Corning.
Harvest Christian is also handing out the makings for a Thanksgiving feast with 40 additional dinners from Corning Christian Assistance, and Smith said six additional turkeys are going to Woodson RV Park on South Avenue to a Thanksgiving dinner for the park’s seniors.
Monday’s giving was just the beginning of the community’s support of less fortunate in town. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department is selling raffle tickets to help fund its Christmas Basket Project for which the department provides toys and food to families in town. Other organizations are holding coat, food and toy drives, there are Angel Trees and much more provided in an effort to give opportunities to help out the needy during the holidays.