The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is now offering grant funding to farmers and ranchers in Glenn, Butte and Tehama counties through two programs.
According to a release issued by the University Cooperative Extension Glenn County, the Healthy Soils program promotes the development of healthy soils on California’s farms and ranchlands.
The program, which provides grant funding up to $100,000 per applicant, has two components: the Incentive Program and the Demonstration Projects.
“The HSP Incentives Program provides financial assistance to implementation of conservation practices that improve soil health, sequester carbon and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission,” read the release. “The HSP Demonstration Projects showcase California’s farmers and ranchers’ implementation of HSP practices.”
The second program, the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP), provides grants to growers and irrigation management improvements, including increased efficiency measures, soil moisture monitoring equipment, solar pumps, drip systems and more.
The SWEEP grant provides up to $200,000 in funds per applicant, according to the release.
CDFA has partnered with the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources office to offer Climate Support Agriculture technical assistance to applicants of both programs, according to the release, and there is no minimum acreage requirement to apply.
For more information or to apply, contact Lizzeth Mendoza at 530-517-8187 or email lthmendoza@ucanr@edu.