Public hunting programs in the Sacramento Valley will be the subject of an online outreach meeting for licensed hunters to give comment and recommendations on Thursday, Aug. 26, by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS),
The 4-6 p.m. meeting will include updates on habitat conditions, availability of water for wetlands during the current drought and possible impacts of the lingering global pandemic.
State lands to be discussed include the Gray Lodge and Upper Butte Basin wildlife areas, including the Little Dry Creek, Howard Slough and Llano Seco units. Federal refuge personnel will also be available to speak about the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, including Delevan, Sacramento, Colusa and Sutter refuges.
The meeting will be held using the Microsoft Teams platform. Please email Tim Hermansen for a link and instructions on how to submit comments and questions.
CDFW annually provides an opportunity for licensed hunters to comment and make recommendations on public hunting programs, including anticipated habitat conditions in the hunting areas on Type A wildlife areas through public meetings and outreach.