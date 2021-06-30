Corning will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Sunday with fireworks, barbecues and other festivities, as is the rest of Tehama County, including a parade Los Molinos and another in Rancho Tehama
Clubs and sports teams are hosting fireworks booths in Corning as fundraisers. The Corning Exchange Club booth can be found at 2020 Solano St., Corning Youth Football at 1425 Solano St., Mantra Ray Swim Team at 600 Edith Ave. (Safeway shopping center), and two churches, Harvest Christian, 1006 Sixth Ave., and New Life Assembly, 660 Solano St., have also put up booths.
At any of these five locations residents can purchase safe and sane fireworks, all of which are legal for display in Corning.
Burt and Joyce Bundy are serving as the grand marshals for the Los Molinos Independence Day Parade on Highway 99E. The 54th annual parade starts on Highway 99E at 10 a.m., followed by the Los Molinos Play Day at Mill Creek Park.
The Fourth of July Parade in Rancho Tehama begins at 9 a.m. starting at the Rancho Tehama Recreation Hall marching down Stagecoach to the fire station where everyone can enjoy activities and food.
The Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fireworks Show at the Red Bluff River Park at 9:30 p.m.
With all this fun planned, Corning Fire Department, CalFire and Tehama County Fire Department reminds residents that everyone needs to do their part to have a safe holiday and that the use of illegal fireworks can result in fines and even arrest.
According to CalFire, most Fourth of July injuries are the related to the use of illegal fireworks as well as state-approved fireworks that are handled incorrectly.
The State Fire Marshal approved “Safe and Sane” fireworks are the only fireworks allowed for use in Corning and Tehama County. Residents need to understand the dangers associated with the use of illegal fireworks or misuse of legal fireworks, advised CalFire officials.
California has zero tolerance for the use and sale of illegal fireworks. Any person who causes a fire can be held liable for the costs of its suppression and associated property damage. Often these costs are in the hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars. Additionally, possession or transportation of illegal fireworks such as skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, and other types that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner can lead to a possible fine of up to $50,000 as well as jail time for up to one year.
“Please do not risk your safety and the safety of others by using illegal and dangerous fireworks. Use only state-approved fireworks or attend public display fireworks shows in your community conducted by licensed professionals,” said CalFire Acting State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine.
CalFire provides the following safety tips:
If fireworks are not legal where you live, do not use them.
Only buy fireworks with the approved California State Fire Marshal seal.
Have a bucket of water and a hose handy in case of a fire.
Always read directions and have an adult present.
Use fireworks outdoors only.
Dispose of used fireworks appropriately.
Parents are liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks.
Use common sense and keep a safe distance.
Never attempt to re-light or “fix” fireworks.
State approved handheld devices can reach high temperature, don’t give them to children.