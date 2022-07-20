Vic Woolery, famous for cooking the best prime rib in the Northstate, was 76-years-old when he died of ALS “Lou Gerhig” disease on June 22.
He was a well known member of the Tehama County community where he and his crew cooked the prime rib dinner at the annual Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association Winter Dinner and the tri-tip for the Red Bluff Round Up Mixer for as long as most people can remember until his health got the best of him.
In addition, the Tehama County CattleWomen had Woolery’s crew prepare the tri-tip for their annual Beef ‘n Brew.
He owned the Branding Iron Restaurant at Shasta Auction Yard from 2006, retiring in 2015.
Jean Barton remembers when she and her husband, Bill, first met Woolery when they needed a new livestock trucker for shipping the cattle to and from the mountains afater Loren Boots retired.
“My father had used Boots Trucking for many years, and we needed someone in the 1970’s,” she added. “We were happy with Woolery Trucking and the drivers would always arrive early with clean trucks, and smile as they helped get the trucks and trailers loaded as they wanted. Can’t remember all their names, but they were great.”
barton goes on to say she didn’t realize or know that Woolery had graduated from Chico State with a degree in Agriculture Education and had taught agriculture at Los Molinos High School until 1973.
“I had always thought he was involved in livestock trucking,” Barton said.
Many friends of Woolery gathered at Red Bluff Elks Lodge recently for his Celebration of Life, since his brother Dan said that Vic wanted “a party and have a good time,” hosted by the Red Bluff Bull Sale Committee.
Woolery was born in Redding on August 25, 1945. He lived in McArthur where he started school, playing high school football starting in 1959. He liked fishing and hunting.
In 1963 Woolery graduated from high school and married his wife, Jeannette. His father loaned him his truck to haul hay and work at Shasta Auction Yard. In 1968 he graduated from Chico State then went on to teaching.
“He wanted to travel and have open space, becoming a driver-dispatcher for Woolery Trucking for 30 years, selling the trucks in 2004,” Barton said.
In the 1980’s Dick Lundy at Cottonwood Creek Ranch was the barbecue chef. Woolery discovered he had a talent for cooking when helping Lundy.
At the Shasta District Fair Livestock Auction Woolery expanded the buyer base for the sale. He was recognized for 50 years at Anderson Fair, and Tehama County Cattlemen’s Man of Year in 2002.
For the Red Bluff Bull Sale Committee he became head cook.
At Woolery’s baptism, the minister, according to his brother, Dan Woolery, insisted on total immersion, so they used a hot tub at a local hotel.
John Owens said that he grew up at the auction yard with Woolery. Owens would help him at barbecue’s, and Woolery was a perfectionist at cooking, but when he cooked for Lacy’s wedding, he burned the beans.
Woolery would got his feelings hurt if not asked to cook for an organization or branding. He loved to have fun, he loved food and red wine.
The Celebration of Life concluded with the Brad Paisley song “When I Get Where I Am Going.”
“RIP Victor Woolery,” Barton said.