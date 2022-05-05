A Celebration of Life for former Corning Volunteer Fire Chief Robert “Bobby” Pryatel will be held Friday, May 6, at the Fire Hall, 814 Fifth St.
The service will begin with a fire truck procession in honor of Pryatel starting at 2:30 p.m. going from Third Street down Solano Street to Houghton Avenue and then back to the Fire Hall.
The procession will be followed by the Celebration of Life starting at 3 p.m. at the hall. All are welcome.
“It is with great sadness that the Corning Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of one of our own, Chief Robert ‘Bobby’ Pryatel,” posted the department’s Facebook page.
Pryatel passed away April 25 at his home in Corning
The former chief became a volunteer firefighter for the City of Corning on Oct. 7, 1970, at the age of 27. He spent 17 years as a volunteer firefighter before being hired as Fire Chief for the city on Jan. 7, 1987.
He was the first paid fire chief for the city and spent 21 years in this capacity until his retirement on July 3, 2008.
Pryatel dedicated over 38 years of his life to the protection of the City of Corning, it’s citizens, his firefighters and his fire department.