The Corning Chamber of Commerce first Business Showcase comes from Marina about New Life Assembly Church on Solano Street. She writes:
“I would like to tell you about my church, New Life Assembly. We are celebrating our 75th anniversary this year serving our wonderful community of Corning. Although pastors and members have come and gone throughout the years, the one thing that has remained constant has been our commitment to reaching out and serving our community with pride and excellence.
“We have been honored to work alongside the Corning Chamber of Commerce for many years now by providing a kid’s activity area for the annual Olive Festival and Car Show. This past year, we also hosted parts of Hometown Christmas due to the weather. We have an annual Fourth of July block party and have hosted Harvest Parties and Trunk or Treats during Halloween, all open to the community. New Life is also an active church that partners with Corning Christian Assistance in handing out food to our community.
“We are excited to be hosting our annual community Easter egg hunt once again this year on April 11. It is our goal to try and serve our community to the best of our ability and to do our very best. Therefore, we have increased the number of candy and toy filled eggs this year to over 10,000!
“Our pastor’s wife, Anna Ulibarri, hosts an annual Women’s Conference dedicated to ministering to the ladies of Corning and the surrounding areas. Our Lead Pastor, Ezy Ulibarri, loves to put on special events throughout the year to bring our community together. Early this year, we hosted a major Christian concert featuring Seventh Day Slumber, Nathan Sheridan and GFM. Pastor Ezy has also been coaching cross country at Corning Union High School for the past four years and is proud to represent Cardinal Pride.
“Our pastors, Ezy and Anna Ulibarri, are committed to serving our community in a wide variety of ways, never looking for self-recognition. Their goal is to find a need within the community and look for a way to meet it. It is their heart to minister to the entire community both in English and Spanish. We all look forward to those special events and services where we come together as one and worship in both languages. It truly is a sight to be seen.
“I am very proud to be part of New Life Assembly and I am super excited for the growth and expansion we are currently experiencing.”