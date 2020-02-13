ν We would like to introduce our new Chamber of Commerce Board Of Directors for the 2020 year.
Christine Fears from Corning Union High School is the Board’s new president. This is her first year as president and we look forward to many new changes coming in the following months.
The president elect is Gipsy Esparza who is employed by the Band of Nomlaki Indians. This year’s treasurer is Terry Barbo from Mechanics Bank.
The Chamber’s board members are Stephen Kimbrough of Kimbrough Consulting, individual member Oscar Mundo, Renee Dent from Banner Bank, Julie Kincheloe from Keller Williams Realty, Sandy Cairo who is owner of Cairo’s Gifts and Floral, with Kendal Eickmeyer as an alternate board member. They, along with the Chamber Manager Christina Hale and Assistant Willie Smith will organize yearly events and invest in resources for local businesses.
ν We are also excited to be working on another community volunteer program called Corning Chamber Ambassadors. The program leaders, Ronda Haywood and Jessica Brooke, will be guiding volunteers to become ambassadors to serve the Corning area. They will be getting involved in the community, volunteering time at events, assist with Corning in the Evening, Chamber mixers and ribbon cuttings. These meetings are open to new members and will take place the first Tuesday of every month. Follow the Chamber Facebook for locations.
ν Corning in the EVENING is this week. This Thursday will be held at Corning Senior Center at 5:30pm. The ladies and volunteers will be hosting and providing refreshments. We are asking that everyone bring business cards to share and put one in the raffle. This time the Chamber will have a lovely Valentines themes gift basket.
ν Harvest Christian Center presents “An Evening in Casablanca” at Rodgers Theatre. They will be having dinner catered and following the meal they will have the movie Casablanca for you to enjoy while having desert. Dinner/Movie included for only $25 per person. All proceeds will go towards the building fund here at Harvest Christian Center.