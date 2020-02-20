This week we will be spotlighting our local Corning Veterans Memorial Hall. As many of you know the Veterans Memorial Hall extends many of their services to everyone in the public. We have all driven by and viewed their electric marquee, but I myself am guilty for not having the time to stop. So, let’s share what the hall has to offer.
The Veterans Memorial Hall holds meetings for their Veterans Service Officers every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. These meetings are for answering questions, advising, and educating individuals and groups on what benefits are available from federal, state, county, and local resources for our veterans. They can assist eligible persons in filing the necessary claims. And representing individuals and presenting claims in VA hearings.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. Since 1914, the VFW Auxiliary has united all walks of life with a common purpose: to improve the lives of veterans, service members and their families, and our communities. Their programs are designed to bring needed services, information and assistance to these target groups of veterans.
The second Monday of the month is the American Legion Post and Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. Over the years, the American Legion family has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans, helped military families through transition and produced many important programs for our country’s youth.
The VFW Post meets the first and the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. The purpose of the Post is to speed rehabilitation of the nation’s disabled and needy veterans, assist veterans’ widows and orphans and the dependents of needy or disabled veterans, and promote Americanism by means of education in patriotism and by constructive service to local communities.
The fourth Tuesday of the month is the Disabled American Veteran meetings at 6 p.m. DAV are dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. They accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s heroes; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
Every Wednesday night the Veterans Memorial Hall holds Bingo night. The public is invited. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. The kitchen is open every Wednesday and not just limited to those staying for bingo. Minimum buy in is $12 plus $1 hall fee. Packs of six sheets each. Two packs is $17 and three packs are $21. All funds gathered from bingo and other events go back to the local community in grants and scholarships.
The Veterans Memorial Hall host two major parades each year. The Veterans Day Parade annually on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. All service officers including American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Auxiliaries take part. They are joined by the Boy Scouts, Corning High School Band, car clubs, tractors, and more each year. Applications for parade are from Corning Chamber or call Michael Taylor (530) 828-3868.
Memorial Day May 25, service at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 10 a.m. There is a laying of wreaths for all service officers by local Boy Scout groups, the Corning High School Band plays music and there is a guest speaker. There is a firing of three volleys followed by taps (The three-volley salute is a ceremonial act performed at military funerals and sometimes also police funerals.)
If you would like any more information on any of these events or meetings, please contact Inez at the Veterans Memorial Hall. The address is 1620 Solano St. The phone number is (530) 824-5957.