We here at the Chamber would like to start something new and we are in need those in the community to help us. As you may know we have been writing a dedicated section in the Corning Observer here every week titled Chamber Chat. We will be dedicating each of these weeks to a community subject and the people of Corning.
The first week of the month we will share with everyone the community and Chamber events for the month. We will share Chamber meetings, Veterans Memorial Hall meetings and events that we receive from our Chamber members. If you are a Chamber business member and have an event that you would like shared, please send us a flier by email so we may post on our website. Events/ meetings must be received by the 25th of the previous month.
The second week of the month we will publish “Business Showcase”. We are asking for stories of businesses in the community that go that extra distance, do volunteer work, etc. Please be as detailed as possible about what they do. We would like stories and a picture send to us by email. All stories will be reviewed and then chosen to be published that week.
The third week of the month we will share an article about the Corning In The Evening for that month. We will tell you about the business that was open and inviting for this event. What the business services are and what took place at the evening. And what business will be scheduled for next month.
The fourth week of the month we will publish “Chamber Spotlight”. We are asking for stories of members in the community that go beyond the expectation of help, do something special for our community, etc. Once again, please be as detailed as possible about what they do. We would like stories and a picture sent to us by email. All stories will be reviewed and then chosen to be published that week.
Please if you know a story that would fit our request or just share the word to those who you feel should be recognized for their good works in the community. Our email here at the Chamber of Commerce is info@corningcachamber.org, and we look forward to sharing with all of you in our community.