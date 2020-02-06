It was truly a red carpet-affair as the Corning Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner celebrated a “Night at the Oscars” Saturday evening, including amazing decorations and many guests dressed-to-the-nines at the Veterans Memorial Hall.
The evening included the installation of the Chamber’s 2020 Board of Directors, awarding of the Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year, dinner provided by East Coast Pub and Grill, live entertainment by Danny Munoz and Robert Williams, a silent auction and prize drawings.
In her welcoming, Chamber Board President Christine Fears said, “We have brought Hollywood to Corning for a Night at the Oscars.”
She added that as board president this year she plans to help further the interests of small businesses in the town and connect with those businesses more, provide more resources and training while gathering with the businesses to give back to the community.
After an introduction of attending dignitaries, Fears welcomed Laura Fierce, outgoing chamber board president, to make a few comments.
“It has been an incredible ride,” Fierce said. “It was with pride I served this past two years. Everything the businesses in this town do is important for our community.”
A presentation of gifts was given by Fears and Chamber Manager Christina Hale to outgoing Chamber director Jerry Crow, who has served for 20 years, Fierce, Ronda Holland, Kristin Behrens, and Tony Cardenas.
“These people have spent countless hours and years serving the Chamber and this community,” Fears said.
Mayor Doug Hatley then conducted the swearing-in ceremony to the 2020 Chamber Board of Directors, President Christine Fears, President Elect Gipsy Esparza, Treasurer Terry Barbo, and directors Sandy Cairo, Renee Dent, Steve Kimbrough, Julie Kincheloe, Oscar Mundo and Kendall Eickmeyer.
Corning City Manager Kristina Miller presented the Chamber with a city-match of $4,000, and Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams on behalf of the county presented a $1,739 check to the Chamber.
In presenting the Chamber’s “Volunteer of the Year” to Valanne Cardenas, former Chamber manager, Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said, “This person (Cardenas) is always available at a moments notice. They always have a smile on their face and willing to help out, to fill in wherever needed.”
He went on to describe Cardenas as “being one of the nicest and kindest people you might ever want to know, as person that is a friend to all they meet. This person truly has a heart of gold.”
For the past few months Cardenas has been volunteering her time managing the Chamber of Commerce until Hale was hired as manager.
“My volunteering was really my husband’s idea,” she said with a smile. “He came home from a Chamber board meeting and said I needed to volunteer for the next few months and I was happy to do it.”
The police chief also presented the Chamber’s “Business of the Year” to Ben Pforish, owner of the town’s two Ace Hardware stores..
“His abilities as an accomplished businessman preceded his arrival by his ownership of the Orland Ace Hardware,” Fears said. “Ben’s employees were not prepared for the impact he would have on their lives. He has made many changes that benefit the employees; he created a breakroom when they had never had one, provided health insurance, an employee matched retirement plan, wage increases and takes the time to evaluate all his employees annually that includes merit raises. . . His employees stated that he is the best employer ever.”
Representatives from both the offices of state Sen. Jim Nielsen and Doug LaMalfa presented the two award recipients with certificates recognizing their service to the community.
Other notes of the evening were Munoz singing the National Anthem, Pastor James Turnes providing the blessing on the meal, and Hatley leading the Pledge of Allegiance.