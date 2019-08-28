The Corning Chamber of Commerce’s first time to host a Health Faire for the community was a well-attended event even with summer temperatures running high.
Partnering with the weekly Farmers Market, the Health Faire at Northside Park on Aug. 22 was home to 50 booths ranging from professional massage to fresh produce, community churches, senior center, food trucks, health clinics, crafts, activities, CalFire, and more.
“We have had a great turnout from the community, both in visitors and in booths,” said Chamber of Commerce Board President Laura Fierce.
The event featured a DJ, raffle prizes and drawings, and a booth provided by the Corning Police Department where children could be fingerprinted for personal records.
Kim Freeman of Massage by Kim was on hand to give professional massage demonstrations and the Corning Recreation Department had a booth to share information about the department’s successful classes, activities and low or no-cost sign-ups.
As the evening activity was coming to a close, Fierce presented Greg Yancy of Yancy Farms with a certificate of appreciations for the farm’s eight years of having a booth at the Corning Farmers Market. This was Yancy’s last year to have a booth at the market as the family is no longer growing produce.
The last Farmers Market at Northside Park for this year will be today starting at 5:30 p.m.